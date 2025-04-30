Best Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – April 28th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,171,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.62. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $7.72 on Monday, reaching $417.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 817.07, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average of $362.11.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.25. 1,213,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.72. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.37. 1,439,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,387. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,658. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

