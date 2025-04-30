BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Shares Up 3% – Here’s Why

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.16 and last traded at C$34.43. 279,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 503,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.42.
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.15.
