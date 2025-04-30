BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.11 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

