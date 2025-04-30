BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.11 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
