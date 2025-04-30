Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 74 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

