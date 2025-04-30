Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 106.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.80. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Braskem Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

