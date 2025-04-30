Bread Financial’s (BFH) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BFH. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Bread Financial by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

