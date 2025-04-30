Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

