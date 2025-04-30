CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,382 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of XPEL worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get XPEL alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in XPEL by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in XPEL by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.