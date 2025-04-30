CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 7,704 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,343,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lemonade by 2,627.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,494,000 after buying an additional 1,299,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 220,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at $389,141,102.88. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

