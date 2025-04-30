CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 9,463 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in RPC were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,880,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,630,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in RPC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,081,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,039,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 306,976 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 607,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 195,414 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

RES stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

