CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

FOLD opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

