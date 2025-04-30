CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 663.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto purchased 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

