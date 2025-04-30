CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 12,421 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

