CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,676 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94,287 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,905 shares in the company, valued at $43,571,863.50. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

