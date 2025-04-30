CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.68. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

