CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 18,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,593.88. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $330,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 2.6 %

ERII stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.39 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

