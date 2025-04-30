CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,225,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,882,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 934,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $472,000.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $672.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.27%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

