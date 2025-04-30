CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

