CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Metallus were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metallus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Metallus by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 137,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Metallus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 128,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter valued at about $13,888,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter worth about $9,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Down 0.4 %

MTUS opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $537.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Metallus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

