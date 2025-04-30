CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TCPC opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other news, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,663.38. This trade represents a 34.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

