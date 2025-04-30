CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Geron were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Geron by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $878.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

