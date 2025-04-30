CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDT. StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

NYSE CLDT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

