CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $491,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,127 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Service Properties Trust worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SVC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

