CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TR opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

