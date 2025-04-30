CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,539,000. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 37,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.