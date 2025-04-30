CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $667,000 Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Saul Centers worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 280.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.