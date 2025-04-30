CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 211.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,810,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 98,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 69.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,445 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

