CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $738,000 Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Astec Industries worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 802.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ASTE opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.11 million, a PE ratio of -470.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

