CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $904,000 Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.05% of eXp World worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get eXp World alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in eXp World by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,783,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,877,320. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,993,100 in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is -142.86%.

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.