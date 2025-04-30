CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $673.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

