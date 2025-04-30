CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -817.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.