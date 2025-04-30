CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,635,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,283.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,945,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at $86,043,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after buying an additional 1,525,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,567,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 7,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $287,605.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,454.20. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

