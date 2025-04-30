CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 362,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 169,850 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $762.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

