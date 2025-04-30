CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 414,135 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 112.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

