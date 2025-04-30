CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,094 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

