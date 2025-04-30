CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,345 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

