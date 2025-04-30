CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,376 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,816.64. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,803 shares of company stock worth $1,876,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

