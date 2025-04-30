CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 241,088 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,088 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,621,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 873,045 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,845,000 after buying an additional 544,198 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 128,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

