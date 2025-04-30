CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,618 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 401,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

