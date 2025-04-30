CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,621 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Scholastic worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Scholastic by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SCHL stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $513.97 million, a PE ratio of -101.61 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

