CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,977 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,320,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 356,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFLT. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.