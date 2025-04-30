CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,225 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 115,290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

