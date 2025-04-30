CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,658 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Business First Bancshares worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 245,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFST. Raymond James decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,696.10. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $693.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.