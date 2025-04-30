CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 7,044 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 324.22 and a beta of 1.26.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 206,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,674,898.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,780,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,819,969.46. This represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,633,853 shares of company stock worth $28,497,570. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

