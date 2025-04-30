CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 8,206 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 2,302.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,274,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,489,000 after purchasing an additional 430,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $22,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $90.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

