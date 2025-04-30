CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of National Presto Industries worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.69 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

