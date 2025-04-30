CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of SLR Investment worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,565,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $855.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.71%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

