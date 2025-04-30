CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.