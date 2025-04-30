Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 305.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,882.13. This trade represents a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,362.48. The trade was a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,833 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $497.97 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.