Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.30 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

